The Most (Un)Popular Royals (infographic)

An incredible amount of media focus was on Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at the start of the year, culminating in a highly anticipated two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey. As data from YouGov shows, the ensuing furore around the pair has led to a significant fall in popularity. When asked if they have a positive or negative opinion of 15 royals, Harry and Meghan came out with a net favourability of -13 percent each.

Prince Andrew is still firmly the least popular member of the royal family in the eyes of the public, though. The Queen’s son has been in the spotlight for a much more damaging reason. After his ‘car crash’ interview broadcast last November in which he addressed his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the royal is now facing a preliminary court hearing in New York today for a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Giuffre. According to the Associated Press, “Giuffre has alleged that the prince sexually abused her at least three times when she was 17 years old. Prince Andrew, who has yet to respond to the civil suit, has previously denied ever meeting Giuffre”.

