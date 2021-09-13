Maria Sakkari becomes the first Greek female player to reach No.13 in the ATP rankings

Maria Sakkari had an impressive run at the 2021 US Open reaching the semi-finals where she was knocked out by teen sensation and subsequent champion Emma Raducanu, but the Greek champion is reaping the results of her hard work as she has officially become the first Greek female tennis player to be the highest-ranked aver at No.13. Previously the best ranking was that of Lena Daniilidou at 14.

The most notable changes regarding the world ranking are the skyrocketing of Raducanu from No. 338 to 23rd, while US Open finalist Fernandez went from No.73 to No.28.

