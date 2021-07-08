Coronavirus Greece: 2,107 new cases, 153 intubated, 10 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,720 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,107, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 433,021 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 146 are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,769 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 10, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,773 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 153 (68.0% men). Their median age is 66 years. 88.2% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,720 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

also read

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and NBA stars spotted in Mykonos (photos)

Britney Spears posted a nude photo from her bathroom but…something is missing (photo)