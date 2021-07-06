Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and NBA stars spotted in Mykonos (photos)

Very few recognised the tall gentleman with the hat, sunglasses, and protective mask who arrived in Panormos in Mykonos, accompanied by a young woman, a little girl, and two bodyguards, shortly after one and a half on Monday afternoon.

Unlike other customers who were waiting, this gentleman was taken to a private area of Principote so that no one would bother him and there it was revealed that it was none other than French and Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema, who also voted Mykonos for his family vacation.

The 33-year-old striker enjoyed an incognito family meal, indulging mainly in sushi and fresh seafood, played with his daughter in the sea, and relaxed under the sun.

His two bodyguards were very close to prevent any fans from pestering Karim and his family.

Some beachgoers did recognise him but left him alone to enjoy the first day of his vacation in Mykonos after France was knocked out of the Euro.

Shortly after four in the afternoon, two “giants”, 2.13 meters tall Jonas Valanciounas and 2.11 meters Domantas Samponis – son of the legend Arvindas – entered the Principote with their female partners, who looked tiny next to them.

The two stars of Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers, respectively enjoyed Crystal champagne and hookah while when Jonas got up to escort his girlfriend he had to bend slightly so as not to hit the beam supporting the ceiling.