Britney Spears posted a nude photo from her bathroom but…something is missing (photo)

Her post was with no comment on her “guardianship” case

As new developments in the “dispute” over the “guardianship” status of Britney Spears follow one another, with successive resignations of those involved in it, the eyes of the international media are turned to the social media of the 39-year-old pop star, waiting for a her new comment.

But instead of a post or a message to her fans who have flooded the internet with the slogan #FreeBritney, the singer uploaded just a photo on Wednesday, without any comment.

With her naked back facing the camera, the 39-year-old was -allegedly- photographed in her bathroom accompanying her sexy photo simply with an emoji of ballet shoes.

One detail, however, caught the attention of Page Six and some commentators on the post, as the two tattoos that should be visible (a little fairy at the base of her spine and a Kampala symbol at the base of her neck) seem to absent from the photo.

The absence of tattoos has led some to question whether or not the woman in question is Britney.

A smart comment came from journalist Hunter Swartz who wrote “Britney’s back”, a pun with the phrase “Britney is back”.