Coronavirus Greece: 248 new cases, 296 intubated, 14 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,611 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 248, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 418,342 (daily change + 0.1%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 31 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 900 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 14, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,548 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 296 (64.9% men). Their median age is 67 years. 84.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

