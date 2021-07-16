Coronavirus Greece: 2,691 new cases, 123 intubated, 14 dead

The number of new Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals is 101

Greece announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,691, of which 11 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 453,200 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 167 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,721 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 14, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,833 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 123 (62.6% men). Their median age is 66 years. 87.0% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of new Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals is 101. The median age of cases is 42 years, while the median age of death is 78 years.