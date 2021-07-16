Megan Fox for Donald Trump: “He was a legend & this is an indisputable fact”

With an Instagram story, Megan Fox clarified her position after the statements she made about Donald Trump, during her interview on the show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

The actress had referred to the former US President, as she happened to be next to him, when she went to watch a UFC match in Las Vegas.

“I was in a row with Justin Bieber and Trump was also in my row”, she recalled. “He had, like, thirty secret service with him. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in”, the actress continued and, of course, it was not long before she received “fire” from some of her fans who happen not to like Donald Trump.

So, a few hours after the screening of the episode and the harsh criticism that she received, that she supports someone “she should not” (sic), the actress clarified things with an insta story:

