Coronavirus Greece: 3,191 cases, 317 intubated, 23 deaths

Greek authorities announced today Saturday that the new laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,191, of which 19 were identified after checks at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases amounts to 557,239 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 51.1% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 129 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,501 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 23, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 13,351 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older

The number of patients treated by intubation is 317 (60.3% men). Their median age is 64 years. 83.3% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,913 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

