Coronavirus Greece: 3,937 new cases, 54 deaths, 354 intubated

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,285 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,937, of which 11 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 720,295 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 50.8% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 139 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,050 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 54, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,682 deaths have been recorded.

See Also:

Shallow earthquake in Athens – The epicenter was under the city at Marousi district (Upd.)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,285 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 219 (daily change -13.44%). The median age of cases is 39 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).