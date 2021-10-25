Sunken ships emerge in Japan (video-photos)

The crust movements caused by the underwater volcano Fukutoku-Okanoba have brought out vessels that did not survive the Battle of Iwo Jima.

In August, the underwater volcano Fukutoku-Okanoba created a hoof-shaped islet of rock and ash. It was the first time that happened in 35 years, but most striking of all is that these movements of the crust have brought up ships sunk during World War II.

How long the ships remain afloat will depend on the evolution of seismic activity. There are three volcanoes near the area: Nishinoshima, Fukutoku-Okanoba and Iwo Jima.

From time to time new islets appear, but most of them disappear due to the erosion of the water and the wind. This happened in 1904, in 1906, in 1986 … and it is on the way to repeating itself now, since the islet formed last August has already lost a large amount of its surface.

