Parliament of Catalonia recognized the Kurdish Administration in Syria

The local parliament of Catalonia, recognized by vote on 20/10 the Kurdish Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).

The Catalan parliament, which is autonomous according to the Spanish political system, also reaffirmed its support for the Democratic Confederation system that the Kurds are trying to implement in the Rozava region and also approved the deepening of the Catalan-Kurdish relations.

With 80 votes in favor and 49 against, the local Catalan parliament becomes the first official parliamentary body to recognize the Kurdish administration in Syria.

Respectively, the Kurdish Administration thanked the Catalan Parliament.

The decision does not refer to an independent state entity but to an autonomous political administration.

What remains to be seen is whether there will be any objections by the Spanish government and to what extent similar actions will follow. The reactions internationally and especially in Turkey will also be expected with interest.

The system and ideas of the Democratic Confederation that the Kurds are trying to implement in Syria, including community action, women’s participation, acceptance of ethnic groups and ecological orientation, are based on the writings of Kurdish movement leader Abdullah Ochalan.

Ocalan is still imprisoned in Turkey while for the formation of his ideas about Democratic Confederation, he was influenced by other thinkers, including the American philosopher Murray Bookchin.

It should be reminded that in 2017, both the referendum for the independence of Catalonia and the referendum for the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan took place.