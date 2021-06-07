Coronavirus: New CDC guidelines for those vaccinated who come into contact with a known Covid case

Fully vaccinated people have a very low risk of getting sick and transmitting the virus, and usually have mild or no symptoms

Under the new CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated people do not need to be tested regularly or quarantined, even if they come in contact with someone who is a Covid patient.

If a fully vaccinated person develops symptoms such as fever, cough or fatigue, then he or she should be tested and quarantined.

Most fully vaccinated do not need to be quarantined, isolated from work, or tested after exposure to a confirmed case, as they are less likely to develop an infection, but should be monitored for 14 days for possible symptoms.

Fully vaccinated people have a very low risk of getting sick and transmitting the virus, and usually have mild or no symptoms. This means that they can be excluded from mass screening tests performed in the workplace, except in special cases such as healthcare workers, or prisons where massive outbreaks of the virus can easily take place.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should be isolated for 10 days.

The fully vaccinated can travel within the country without testing or quarantine, while travel abroad has different rules depending on the country of destination. Many different infections show symptoms similar to COVID-19 infection, but we do not undergo routine testing for them.