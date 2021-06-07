Greece: Six Pakistanis assaulted a 25-year-old woman at the beach – They were live streaming their attack

A group of six Pakistanis attacked a 25-year-old woman on the beach of Agia Marina, Athens and tried to rape her.

The six Pakistanis were even live streaming their attack to an unknown page.

The woman with torn clothes raised her voice and managed at the last moment to escape from them and she reported the incident to the police station.

An hour and a half later, two Pakistani land workers, aged 36 and 20, who were in the country illegally, were located and arrested, as they lack travel documents, while four other compatriots are wanted, all members of the same group who assaulted the 25-year-old woman.

