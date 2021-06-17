Watch Dior’s spectacular show in Kallimarmaro Stadium (video-photos) (Upd.)

Athens welcomed Dior and Dior praises Greece and its culture.
At 21.30′ in the evening the curtains of the presentation of the new collection of the famous French fashion house Cruise 2022 opened, which bears the signature of the famous internationally renowned designer and artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri and is inspired, in its entirety, by Greek cultural heritage, the symbols, motifs and values that govern it.
Images of Greece and its great archeological monuments traveled all over the world.
The guests -just 400- invited to the Kallimarmaro Stadium half an hour before the start, in order to sit in their seats and watch the show with all the prescribed health safety measures.
Among them were the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Gianna Angelopoulou, Mariana Vardogianni, Eugenia Niarchou, Mary Katrantzou, Anna Vissi but also the Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari, while many guests came to Greece from abroad especially for this important event of the world fashion.
Watch the fashion show here:
Enter the Panathenaic Stadium to discover the #DiorCruise 2022 show from Maria Grazia Chiuri, unveiled live from Athens. https://t.co/nsQusRUDN4
— Dior (@Dior) June 17, 2021
Some of the VIP guests:
Catherine Deneuve
Angeliki Kanellopoulou – Maria Sakari
Mareva Grabowski – Mitsotaki
Tatiana Blatnik
Bianca Bartolini, granddaughter of Anielli of Fiat
Gianna Angelopoulou
Pierre Casiraghi – Beatrice Borromeo
Marianna Vardinogianni with her daughter-in-law Alexia Antsakli and her granddaughter
Anya Taylor Joy