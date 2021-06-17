Watch Dior’s spectacular show in Kallimarmaro Stadium (video-photos) (Upd.)

Images of Greece and its great archeological monuments travel all over the world

Athens welcomed Dior and Dior praises Greece and its culture.

At 21.30′ in the evening the curtains of the presentation of the new collection of the famous French fashion house Cruise 2022 opened, which bears the signature of the famous internationally renowned designer and artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri and is inspired, in its entirety, by Greek cultural heritage, the symbols, motifs and values ​​that govern it.

Images of Greece and its great archeological monuments traveled all over the world.

The guests -just 400- invited to the Kallimarmaro Stadium half an hour before the start, in order to sit in their seats and watch the show with all the prescribed health safety measures.

Among them were the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Gianna Angelopoulou, Mariana Vardogianni, Eugenia Niarchou, Mary Katrantzou, Anna Vissi but also the Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari, while many guests came to Greece from abroad especially for this important event of the world fashion.

Watch the fashion show here:

Enter the Panathenaic Stadium to discover the #DiorCruise 2022 show from Maria Grazia Chiuri, unveiled live from Athens. https://t.co/nsQusRUDN4 — Dior (@Dior) June 17, 2021

Some of the VIP guests:

Catherine Deneuve

Angeliki Kanellopoulou – Maria Sakari

Mareva Grabowski – Mitsotaki

Tatiana Blatnik

Bianca Bartolini, granddaughter of Anielli of Fiat

Gianna Angelopoulou

Pierre Casiraghi – Beatrice Borromeo

Marianna Vardinogianni with her daughter-in-law Alexia Antsakli and her granddaughter

Anya Taylor Joy