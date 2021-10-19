Diver pulls 900-year-old Crusader sword from seafloor (video)

He turned over the weapon to the Israel Antiques Authority

A diver found a 900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusader period off the Carmel beach in the north of the country, along with various other artifacts, the Israel Antiques Authority said Monday.

Atlit resident Shlomi Katzin turned over the weapon to the Israel Antiques Authority and was awarded a certificate of good citizenship.

Katzin found the sword during a Saturday dive in an area off the coast where waves and undercurrents had apparently shifted sand, revealing the item, the IAI said in a statement.

Spying stone and metal anchors, Katzin also noticed the sword, which was encrusted with marine life.

It has a one-meter blade and a 30-centimeter hilt.

“The sword, which has been preserved in perfect condition, is a beautiful and rare find and evidently belonged to a Crusader knight,” said Nir Distelfeld, inspector for the IAI’s Robbery Prevention Unit. He assessed it is likely made of iron.

