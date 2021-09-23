Effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine drops to 74% after five months, study finds

Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is notably less effective six months after the second dose is administered, a new study finds.

Researchers from King’s College London in the UK analyzed COVID-19 testing data and found the vaccine’s effectiveness falls from 88 percent to 77 percent after five to six months.

They could not determine whether the lower effectiveness caused an increase in hospitalizations or deaths.

The findings could spell trouble in the U.S., where more than 100 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine – especially as the Indian ‘Delta’ variant continues to spread, causing cases to surge.

Federal officials hope that plans to administer boosters in September – pending approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will help shore up protection.

