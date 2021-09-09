EKO Acropolis Rally Greece – Amazing photos & videos from the historic rally

The EKO Acropolis Rally Greece (9 – 12 September), a fixture with a historic reputation as one of the toughest in the FIA World Rally Championship, has returned to the series today for the first time since 2013, replacing the Rally of Chile. As announced, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis officially started the rally at 17:30.

The start of EKO Rally Acropolis 2021 took place under the Rock of the Acropolis on Thursday, September 9 at 17:30. Immediately after, the cars raced on the super-special route COSMOTE 5G Athens Stage in Syntagma Square. At the same time, the Square will be converted into a sponsored park and parc ferme (controlled parking space) for racing cars.

In his statements before the start, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated: “We are very happy that we brought back the Acropolis Rally. The Acropolis Rally came to stay. Greeks love motorsports and the great participation proves it. Thanks to those who worked for this success. I look forward to an excellent event. The message of connecting motorsports with road safety is very important. We have a complete plan for road safety and it is the right message that we want to send through this event “.

The 55 crews that will line up at the start of the legendary race include the factory teams of Toyota, Hyundai, and M-Sport Ford, all the contenders for the championship in the WRC2 and WRC3 categories, as well as many Greek crews in the last category.

Many roads will be closed in Athens, while traffic police have implemented regulations on different routes. For details see here

