Elephants battle in Moscow circus (video)

The spectators were forced to flee the arena

Two elephants came to blows in chaotic scenes at a Russian circus which forced spectators to flee the arena.

Elephant trainers tried desperately to separate the brawling giants after an Indian female named Jenny butted another named Magda and knocked her to the ground.

She then tried to trample her floored rival at the edge of the ring, prompting the audience to abandon their seats and pour out of the circus in Kazan.

A circus impresario suggested that the duel might have been caused by jealousy over the trainer’s attention, after one voice in the ring-side footage was heard saying: ‘The elephants went crazy’.

more at dailymail.co.uk