Shocking are the images from the fire that broke out in a factory in Afidnes, an area in which on Friday morning there were intense re-ignitions of the fire that passed through the National Road and Kryoneri. Shortly after 11:30, there were very powerful explosions in Afidnes in an aluminum company, on the side road of the highway at the height of the tolls.

