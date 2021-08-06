MotoGP: Valentino Rossi to retire at the end of 2021

Rossi revealed that there was an option in place for him to join his brother Luca Marini at his own team in MotoGP

Valentino Rossi will not be on the 2022 MotoGP grid after deciding to retire from the sport at the end of his 26th Grand Prix campaign.

Rossi made the announcement in a special press conference held at the Red Bull Ring ahead of the Grand Prix of Styria this weekend. The nine-time world champion made his decision during the summer break; however, thoughts of retirement had been increasing after each race of a so far difficult 2021 season.

“I said during the season I’d take my decision for next year after the summer break,” Rossi told members of the media. “I decided to stop at the end of the season, so unfortunately this will be the last season as a MotoGP rider. It’s difficult, it’s a very sad moment because it’s difficult to say and to know that next year I will not race with motorcycles. I’ve done this for more or less 30 years so next year my life will change.

“It’s a difficult decision but you have to understand that in the end, in all the sports, the results make the difference. We have half a season left, and I think this will be more difficult when we arrive at the last race. For now, I just want to tell everybody my decision. It’s okay, I can’t complain about my career”.

See Also:

Giannis, Thanasis, Costas at the Acropolis with the NBA champion trophy & the MVP award (photos)

“It’s a very sad moment. It’s difficult to know that next year I will not race with a motorcycle.” 💔 “It was a long journey that I enjoyed very much. Next year, my life will change.” The moment Valentino Rossi announced his MotoGP retirement 😢#VR46Decision pic.twitter.com/1kpBTRumVG — MotoGP on BT Sport (@btsportmotogp) August 5, 2021

Rossi revealed that there was an option in place for him to join his brother Luca Marini at his own team in MotoGP. The Aramco Racing Team VR46 project will join the grid next year with Ducati, however Rossi opted not to race as he felt that one year was not enough to get the most out of a new project, which would have included him swapping his R1 for the Desmocedici.

During his illustrious career Rossi has competed for Aprilia (125cc & 250cc), Honda, Yamaha, and Ducati. During that time Rossi became a nine-time world champion and is the only rider to have won the 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP titles.

Read more: Motorcycle News