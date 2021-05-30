Rosanna Arkle: The MotoGp girl who became an Instagram “Queen” (sexy photos)

The 32-year-old model from New Zealand who a few years ago held the umbrella at MotoGp races, has turned her Instagram account into a real goldmine with over 5.4 million followers and huge profits.
In fact, she managed to turn the updating of her Instagram account into a full-time job, which means 3,000 Euros for each of her posts.
Rosanna has appeared on the pages of magazines such as Playboy, Sports Illustrated and Zoo, while participated in a reality show about New Zealanders who were chasing their dreams in Australia.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
