Giannis, Thanasis, Costas at the Acropolis with the NBA champion trophy & the MVP award (photos)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, has returned to Greece and enjoys moments of relaxation with his family.

Along with him and Thanasis have come the NBA trophy and the MVP award that the Greek star won.

Due to the latest developments, they may not have had the opportunity to celebrate in Sepolia yet, but Giannis, Thanasis, Costas and their mother were at the Acropolis, with the two Bucks players posed with the trophies, with the photos going viral.

