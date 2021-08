Fire in Attica: The flames are in Kryoneri – Big explosions on electricity pillars (video-photos)

Ten meters from the square in Kryoneri, the fiery nightmare has arrived with the residents having evacuated the area for some time now.

As Panagis Sotiriou Loukatos reports to protothema.gr, the situation is extremely desperate, as there are constant explosions from the electricity pillars.

