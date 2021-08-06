Volunteer firefighter dead

The volunteer firefighter of the Ippokratios Politia, who was admitted earlier in extremely critical condition to the KAT General Hospital, has died due to a head injury.

According to testimonies, the severe injury is due to a blow to the head from a fall of a electricity pillar.

Meanwhile, the situation in the wider area remains very difficult, while since yesterday an order has been given by the Civil Protection for the evacuation of Ippokratios Politia.

According to the Fire Brigade, the flames in Attica, during the night, caused damage there, while there is now a permanent front on the opposite side of the highway, which burns mainly low vegetation and a few trees, with strong forces trying to prevent the fire from escalating and threatening Kapandriti.

