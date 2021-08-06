Athens Chamber of Commerce President Konstantinos Michalos dead in his factory that was in danger from the fire

The president of Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ACCI), Konstantinos Michalos, was found dead in his factory.

According to information, Konstantinos Michalos was found by his wife, unconscious in his office in Kryoneri and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier, rescuers tried for at least half an hour to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but the 61-year-old businessman did not respond.

Konstantinos Michalos had been in his factory, which was in danger from the fire since yesterday, with great anxiety about the developments.

His wife, who was worried because she could not contact him, went to his office and found him unconscious.

Konstantinos Michalos, in his last post on Facebook, thanked the firefighters and volunteers for their efforts to tame the flames, while at the same time, he spoke about responsibilities and mistakes.

He expressed the hope that human lives or even animals would not be lost.