A magnifying glass on dry grass was found on Mount Hymettus, one attempted arson inside Athens! (photos)

One woman has been arrested for the attempted arson in Athens and one man has been arrested in Kryoneri, among other cases…

The suspicion that the situation that Greece is facing may be something more than the result of the prolonged heatwave, seems to be increasingly possible.

A magnifying glass carefully placed on a base in front of dry grass, in a steep area in the suburban forest of the municipality of Elliniko at the foot of Mount Hymettus, was located at 12:25′ was found by the Voluntary Forest Protection Team of the Municipality of Elliniko.

On another incident, citizens living near the Pedion tou Areos wooded park in downtown Athens, saw fire in the park and called the Fire Brigade. After information they gave to the police, one woman was arrested and is being questioned.

On another case, a 43-year-old man was apprehended by the police in the area of Kryoneri as his presence and movements were considered suspicious. The 43-year-old, resident of Athens, could not adequately justify his presence in the area of Kryoneri and so he was taken into custody and he is being interrogated.