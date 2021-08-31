Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited Skopje

The Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, was in Skopje on Tuesday, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, in charge of Economic Diplomacy, Costas Frangogiannis, at the invitation of his counterpart, Bujar Osmani.

During the talks, all bilateral relations in all areas, including the economy and energy, as well as the Balkan country’s European prospect were discussed. In this context, the Foreign Minister raised the issue of full, consistent, and good-faith implementation of the Prespa agreement. Developments in the Western Balkans and the wider region were also examined.

also read

Oreo biscuit batch recalled from the Greek market