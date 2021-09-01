Oreo biscuit batch recalled from Greek market

A specific batch of OREO biscuits has been recalled by Mondelez Hellas from the Greek market as it may cause allergic reactions. The company has recalled the product Biscuit OREO Strawberry Cheesecake (154 grams) with no labeling in Greek with an expiration date preferably before February 28, 2022, and batch number (LOT) OVI0412023.

Ingredients of the product include wheat, soy yolks, and possibly traces of milk which may cause allergic reactions in some consumers. According to the company, the product is of excellent quality and completely safe, and is suitable for consumption by consumers other than those who are allergic to these ingredients.

The company informed the Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) as a precaution. The recall procedure concerns only a limited number of pieces of the batch in question and no other product code or flavor or packaging of the OREO product.

Consumers who are allergic to wheat, soy yolks, and milk are advised not to consume the product. For any questions, consumers can contact the consumer line at 00800 11 8 1111 where they can get additional information.

