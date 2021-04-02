Greece among top family tourist destinations for 2022

Over 100,000 new vacations have been added to the holiday schedule for the summer of 2022

Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, and Florida are the most popular family destinations for 2022, while there is a rise in demand for traditional distant destinations, according to TUI Tour Operators.

Over 100,000 new vacations have been added to the holiday schedule for the summer of 2022 and are being booked by TUI to meet the increased demand, according to the group.

The tour operator is offering 1,500 additional hotels in 62 destinations.

According to the group, there is an increased demand among families who want to make a reservation for next year, with May being the most popular month at the moment.

24% of TUI customers chose longer vacations compared to 2019, indicative of their desire to make up for lost vacation time and be satisfied.

Last week, the group announced a reduction in occupancy for the summer of 2021 from 80% to 75% compared to 2019, with summer bookings remaining stagnant.

However, for 2022 there is a strong increase of interest in the British market, with bookings for next year being 120% higher compared to those for 2021. In fact, bookings for May 2022 record a rise of more than 150% compared to May 2021.

source tornosnews.gr