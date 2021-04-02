“Satan’s Shoes” banned from market

Lil Nas X’s controversial ‘Satan Shoes’ were banned from being sold after a federal judge ordered they be taken off the market, despite the limited run of 666 pairs selling out in under a minute. The decision was made after Nike, whose Air Max ’97s were used as the base for Lil Nas X’s shoes, filed a lawsuit against designers MSCHF Product Studio.

With the release of the rapper’s video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X was met with heavy criticism from conservative Christian Twitter. “Call Me By Your Name” depicts the musician descending into Hell on a giant stripper pole and performing a lap dance for the Devil before breaking the Dark Lord’s neck and stealing his horns.

The Satan Shoes were created as a companion piece for the video, with each pair allegedly containing one drop of human blood mixed within the ink base of each pair.

Read More: loudwire.com

also read

Sakkari out of the Miami Open after 2-1 loss to Canada’s Andreescu