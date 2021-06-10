Greece: The country grinds to a halt as trade unions declare a 24-hour general strike

The trade unions react to the labor bill the government is bringing to a vote in Parliament

Greece is on strike today, Thursday 10 June, as trade unions have declare a 24-hour strike reacting to the labor bill, which the government is bringing to a vote in Parliament.

The public and the drivers must be armed with patience as there will be inconvenience from the traffic on the main roads as the workers in the means of transport also participate in the strike.

More specifically, metro, electric, tram and trolley will remain immobilized for 24 hours, while the OASA buses will run from 9 am to 9 pm.

