Greek Foreign Minister Dendias reopens consulate in Benghazi (video)

Greece’s foreign minister Nikos Dendias reopened his country’s consulate in the Libyan city of Benghazi on Monday.

In a ceremony, Dendias said it was a pleasure to “tighten the relations between the two friendly countries” of Greece and Libya.

Dendias also hailed moves towards an agreement on maritime borders between the two states.

Libya’s new interim government of national unity has been trying to strike a balance between Turkey and Greece, following Greek concerns over the maritime deal the earlier Tripoli-based administration had struck with Turkey.

Libya’s first deputy prime minister Hussein Al-Qatrani said he was seeking to create an “effective partnership” between Libya and Greece.

Libya has been in chaos since the toppling of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Until the recent establishment of an interim government of national unity, the country was split between rival administrations, each backed by different armed groups and foreign governments.

source AP

