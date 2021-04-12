Princess of Norway to move to L.A for her Shaman partner (photos)

She said she would move with her children

Princess Martha Louise of Norway has revealed that she and her three daughters are planning on moving to the United States.

The 49-year-old is dating Shaman Durek, a Los Angeles-based spiritual healer who has a star-studded following that includes Gwyneth Paltrow, James Van Der Beek, and Nina Dobrev, among others.

“Right now there is COVID and it is difficult to plan, but we plan to move with time,” the royal, 49, told Norwegian newspaper VG on Tuesday.

“The children will, of course, join me,” she shared. “We will keep the home in Lommedalen anyway. We must have a home in Norway. We’ll still be here a lot. We cannot leave beautiful Norway completely.”

also read

Over 380,000 Covid-19 self-test received in first 3 days

According to the outlet, the daughter of King Harald V has not seen Durek, 46, since Christmas when he visited Norway for the holidays.

“He is in Los Angeles, and now we do not know when we will see each other again,” Martha Louise admitted.

Martha Louise confirmed her unlikely romance in May 2019.

“When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine,” she wrote on Instagram. “@shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being.”

more at foxnews.com