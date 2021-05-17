Greek Foreign Minister to meet with Israelis and Palestinians in an effort to broker a ceasefire

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is scheduled to visit Israel and the Palestinian territories, as well as Jordan on Tuesday in an effort to mediate a possible end to hostilities. After consultation with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Monday morning, it was decided that Nikos Dendias travel to the region for talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Allejo and Palestinian territories Riyad Al-Maliki.

Nikos Dendias, as the head of Greek diplomacy, and given Greece’s good relations with both Israel and the Palestinians, hopes to contribute to de-escalate tensions after eight days of heavy bombardment between Israel and Hamas which has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including children.

According to sources, the visit of Greece’s top diplomat has been carefully planned in Athens and coincides with the initiative undertaken by Egypt and Jordan for a ceasefire. Today, Egyptian President al-Sisi travelled to Amman for talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah to try to bridge the gap between Israelis and Palestinians so that a ceasefire can be reached.

As part of the coordination between the group of countries in the region that are talking at the same time with Israel and the Palestinians – that is, Egypt, Jordan, and Greece – Nikos Dendias is expected to travel tomorrow, Tuesday, to Amman for talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, he will travel to Cairo on Thursday (May 20th) for talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Sukri.