Greek Parliament to suspend work for a week in honour of Fofi Gennimata

The decision was made after an agreement between the speaker and parties

The Greek parliament will suspend its sessions for the whole as a token of respect in memory of Fofi Gennimata, as the Speaker of Parliament Costas Tassoulas announced after consultation with the Prime Minister and the parties.

“Today’s plenary session begins and ends in the depressing shadow of the announcement of the passing of Fofi Gennimata, President of the Movement for Change and a distinguished parliamentarian,” said Mr. Tassoulas, opening the brief plenary session to add “The grief and heartbreak we all feel faithfully represents the Greek people as a whole, forcing us to decide in principle to suspend the work of parliament this week as a minimum sign of respect for her memory.”

“Fofi Gennimata, leader of PASOK since 2015 and KINAL since 2017, served with dedication important ministries under the direction of George Papandreou, Loukas Papadimos, and Antonis Samaras. She served in the local government as mayor of Athens and was elected MP many times, always having the popular support of the public.”

Meanwhile, flowers were laid on Monday afternoon, in the chair where the president of the Movement for Change, was seated.

The deputies who were inside the Plenary Hall of the Parliament observed a minute of silence for the death of Fofi Gennimata.