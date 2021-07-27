Greek reporter fired by state TV ERT over racist remarks against Korean athletes at Olympics

A Greek sports journalist, who had been hired only a few days ago, was fired from the country’s national broadcaster ERT after he was accused of making racists remarks on air.

“Racist comments have no place on public television. Demosthenes Karmoiris’ collaboration with ERT was terminated today, immediately after the morning show of ERT1 “, a relevant statement by the state broadcaster said.

Speaking during the morning news programme covering the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in his attempt to praise the Korean table tennis athletes for their great and long success in the sport the journalist said: “Koreans are unplayable at table tennis,” he said at first, adding, trying to make a joke: “How do they do it, how can they see the ball, given their slit eyes?”

His remarks caused a great backlash on social media with users condemning him for what he said.