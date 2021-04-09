Greek reporter gunned down outside his home in Athens

He was found with six bullets in his body

Journalist Giorgos Karaivaz was shot dead while returning home from his work at Star Channel on Friday afternoon.

The reporter was found with six bullets in his body, while at least seventeen bullet cases were found near the crime scene on Anninou Street in Alimos.

The journalist had finished his work earlier on a TV show on Star Channel and was returning home at around 2.15 pm. There, two men, riding a small motorcycle, ambushed him and emptied a magazine on him. Police collected 17 bullet cases from the crime scene which were sent for forensic examination. The results of the ballistic test will show if the murder weapon has been used in past criminal acts. According to initial sources, the victim was found lying face down, outside his car, in the park near his house. Early reports indicate that the perpetrators may have used a silencer.

Police officers on the scene are gathering evidence, camera footage, and anything else that could aid in identifying the perpetrators and their motives.

George Karaivaz was one of the oldest police editors. He had worked in Apogevmatini, Eleftheros Typos, Antenna, and Star, while he was the owner-administrator of the website bloko.gr.