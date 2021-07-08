Halkidiki: 25-year-old guns down two 20-year-olds outside a bar (video)

Early morning Monday, June 14, in Neos Marmaras, Halkidiki. The CCTV camera, located at the entrance of a store, records every movement outside it.

The two young women who greet each other, the rest of the people standing on the sidewalk but also some strange guys with cross shoulder bags.

As one can see in the exclusive video of protothema.gr, just as everything seemed to be calm and normal, suddenly, one of the attendees wearing a green T-shirt, black pants and a cross shoulder bag, seems to say something to another man in white shirt, leaves his position and attacks another man in a white t-shirt and black vest punching him hard in the head and body. He reacts by drawing a gun from his bag.

Within fractions of a second, the seemingly calm night turns into a real nightmare. Panicked people run away as the two men are chasing each other in the surrounding streets.

The conflict is generalized and others get involved in the quarrel. Tthe man in the white t-shirt and black vest first shoots on the sidewalk and the bullet is ricochet. Panic ensues again as the gunman turns his gun on the man who hit him with his fists and another person. He shoots again, this time at them and injures them.

The 25-year-old gunman surrendered to the Extortion Department of the Thessaloniki Security and was transferred to the Polygyros Police Station. He was taken to the Halkidiki Public Prosecutor’s Office, who ordered his pre-trial detention.

