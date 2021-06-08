Shocking! A man was shot dead in the back in Athens

The man was most likely a victim of a gang feud

ANT1 TV aired a shocking video from the moment of the cold-blooded execution of a 32-year-old man in Sepolia Athens on the afternoon of May 30 on its main nightly news bulletin on Tuesday.

The footage shows the 32-year-old man, who was wanted for a series of robberies and drug dealing, drinking coffee in a store in Sepolia.

He can be seen sitting on a stool with his back turned towards the window and is focused on his mobile phone, while another man appears to be approaching outside the store window.

The video shows the shooter taking out a handgun and start shooting the unsuspecting patron who stumbles to the floor.

The victim was shot with eight bullets in various parts of his body and the killer disappears from the frame.

During the shooting, the other patrons are trying to take cover and fall to the ground instinctively. The 32-year-old is still conscious after the shooting. After falling off the stool he can be seen crawling with difficulty to find some support to rest. 18 seconds later it crashes to the floor dead.

The victim was from Northern Epirus and had previously been implicated in robberies and drug trafficking while serving a prison sentence.

The 32-year-old deceased had escaped attempts against his life three other times in the past.

Police sources say that the victim was a member of a drug trafficking gang in 2007 to a drug trafficking gang, which had split into two rival groups that resulted in twelve murders and ten attempted murders.