Heavy rains and thunderstorms usher in Autum season – Gales up to 7 Beaufort in the Aegean Sea

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday, as next week will see the weather cooling down, according to the Meteorological predictions.

The possible rains also raise the likelihood of floods in the western, and northwestern parts of the country.

The weather will be mostly sunny interspersed with rain patches – thunderstorms the following days, while from Saturday night, and especially on Sunday a new low barometric pressure from Italy will affect regions, especially in the Ionian, Epirus, western Macedonia, Peloponnese, probably also the western Mainland.

In the Cyclades, Eastern and Southern Aegean, the weather will remain temperate. The north winds are strengthening today and tomorrow at 7 Beaufort in the southeast and the temperature will record a gradual drop, which will continue next week, and combined with further rains, the scenery will be more reminiscent of Autumn.

ATTICA

Weather: A few clouds temporarily increased with light local drizzle in the east and north until the noon hours.

Winds: North northeast 4 to 5 and in the east local 6 Beaufort.

Temperature: From 24 to 32 degrees Celsius. In the east, the maximum will be 2 to 3 points lower.

THESSALONIKI

Weather: Generally clear, with a few temporary clouds in the morning.

Winds: North northwest 5 to 6 Beaufort and from noon 4 to 5 Beaufort.

Temperature: From 21 to 29 degrees Celsius.