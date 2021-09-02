Tsitsipas moves into 3rd round of US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the 3rd round of the US Open after beating French opponent Mannarino (6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0). The Greek heard boos from the crowd for yet another long trip off the court at the US Open after dropping a set during his second-round victory over Adrian Mannarino.

Unbothered by that reaction Wednesday night — or by the criticism he received from Andy Murray after taking breaks while beating him two days earlier — Tsitsipas pointed out that he is doing nothing that violates any regulation. Responding to a question during the post-match press conference, Tsitsipas, who will face 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain for a berth in the fourth round, took a jab at Murray for his long toilet break in the 2021 US Open final against Djokovic.

The Grand Slam rulebook just says players should take a “reasonable” amount of time but does not provide an exact number of minutes that would be acceptable.

“If I break a rule, sure, I’m guilty. I agree; I’m not doing something right,” Tsitsipas said. “If I’m staying within the guidelines, then what’s the issue?”

Tsitsipas said he feels refreshed after he heads off the court to change his clothing.

His French opponent came to his defence saying “He’s not doing anything wrong,” the French player said. “I think the rule is wrong.”

also read

Famous Greek rapper “Mad Clip” killed in horrific car accident (video-photos)