Tsitsipas funny collab with “Dude With a Sign” (photo)

The post received tens of thousand of likes in a short while

Stefanos Tsitsipas teamed up with the social media influencer ‘Dude With a Sign’ and their post quickly went viral.

The two held up humorous signs, Tsitsipas’s reading “Get a haircut” and Seth Phillips, the person behind the Instagram account, urging Stefanos “Win a Grand Slam”.

A few days ago, the famous tennis player became the 8th most influential athlete in the world, leaving behind Lionel Messi, LeBron James, and other big stars. Suffice it to say that he is only two places behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

In October 2019, Seth Phillips and Jerry Media founder Elliot Tebele, took to the streets of New York City’s SoHo neighborhood to hold a cardboard sign with a simple protest. From then, their stunt took off and was embraced by millions of social media users.

As both are quite influential personalities on social media, it is unsurprising that the post garnered over 70K likes in just 30 minutes.