Valentini Grammatikopoulou on US Open main draw – Greece to have 3 players in Grand Slam main board for the first time

Greek tennis is experiencing unprecedented success since for the first time in history there will be three representatives from Greece on the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament in singles.

Valentini Grammatikopoulou achieved great personal success in the US Open qualifiers and managed to clinch a berth in the main draw of the US Open after defeating En-Shuo Liang of Taiwan 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

For the first time in the history of the open era, ie since 1968, there will be three representatives of our country on the main draws of men and women. Apart from Valentini, Maria Sakkari will of course be on the main women’s board, while Stefanos Tsitsipas will compete on the men’s board.