Famous Greek rapper “Mad Clip” killed in horrific car accident (videos-photos)

Popular Greek rapper, known as Mad Clip was killed in a car accident that occurred at 02:30 in the early hours of Thursday on Athens Avenue and Faneromeni in Vouliagmeni, Attica.

The victim, 34-year-old Peter Anastasopoulos – who became famous for producing trap songs, a sub-genre of rap – lost control of his Porsche which crashed into a road column before ricocheting into a tree. He was returning from a friend’s wedding. According to police, he was driving at 150km/ph when he crashed.

The victim was trapped inside the vehicle and it took about two hours for firefighters to release him from the mangled vehicle.

The 34-year-old was taken to the hospital where he died due to his serious injuries.

His love and uncontrollable passion for speed, which he did not hesitate to confess in public, turned out to be fatal as it finally took his life, at the age of just 34, even as has managed to live for only a short time, his dream.

Peter Anastasopoulos was born in a poor neighbourhood outside New York where he lived his teenage years before settling permanently in Greece, in 2016, after the separation of his parents.

He dreamed of escaping everything that was suffocating him and tasted success, fame, the big life, beautiful girls, expensive cars. Singing, and specifically trap, the most popular rap music genre in today’s youth, was his passport to the glamorous world he so passionately dreamed of.

But ultimately his passion for fast, expensive cars proved to be his undoing.

