Highlights of Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in Greece (video)

The Prince of Wales was awarded the City of Athens Gold Medal of Honour

The Prince of Wales was awarded the City of Athens Gold Medal of Honour during an official two-day visit to Greece where he represented the UK in the 200th Anniversary of the Greek 1821 revolution against the Ottoman Empire.

Charles said he was “enormously touched” to have been presented with the accolade also known as the Gold Medal of Valour in the Greek capital, the City’s highest distinction.

The heir to the throne said he was “hugely grateful” and said he would always treasure it.