Norwegian Cruise Line lauds Greece for tourism organisation

The company’s head said Greece is a good example of how tourism can be made possible again

The Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is convinced that it can resume cruising in Europe from July, including 7-day cruises to the Greek islands from Piraeus.

This was stated by the Managing Director Europe at Norwegian Cruise Line Kevin Bubolz in touristik aktuell.

Greece, he said, is a good example of how tourism can be made possible again. “The local organisation and communication between the tourism industry and the Ministry of Tourism are very good,” said Mr. Bubolz, praising Greece, which he ranks in the “front line” of interest for reservations in the summer.

source tornosnews.gr

