Horrifying moment woman shoves a commuter into side of an approaching NYC subway train at Times Square (video)

The attack happened just hours before a man shot himself in the same station!

The horrifying moment a woman pushed a commuter into the path of an oncoming train at the Times Square subway station on Monday morning was captured by surveillance camera.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, was shoved from the platform and into the train as it approached the station in what is believed to be an unprovoked attack.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition after sustaining facial injuries.

The suspect -who was arrested-instigated her attack just hours before a man shot himself in the leg in that same subway station.

Monday’s shooting is the third at the tourist hotspot this year.

See Also:

Unprecedented letter from Turkey to the UN: They say that Greece is losing its sovereignty on islands that have army!

One subway rider, who witnessed the shoving, said the crime at the station is not surprising.

‘This is like what it used to be like in the 80s,’ the individual told ABC 7.

‘People are wicked to be able to push someone on a moving train, and for what? I don’t know, but it’s horrible,’ another passenger, CJ Stewart told CBS 2.

According to witnesses, the suspect timed her attack.

Read more: Daily Mail