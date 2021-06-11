Bill Gates grows potatoes for McDonald’s – The vast expanses can be seen from space (photos)

Bill & Melinda Gates are described as the largest owners of agricultural land in the country

French fries for McDonald’s. Carrots for the largest producer in the world. Onions for supermarkets. These are just a few of the dozens of products grown in the “agricultural empire” created by the Microsoft founder Bill Gates in America.

With more than 269,000 acres in the name of Bill and Melinda Gates, the two are described as the largest owners of agricultural land in the country.

They have so many acres of arable land that can be seen even from space!

The famous couple who recently announced their divorce, in addition to the vast fortune they have, the businesses and the charities they manage together, they will now have to divide the land they both own in at least 18 states across America.

