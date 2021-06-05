How did Tsitsipas train for big-serving ‘giant’ Isner? – Insane photo stunns tennis world

Tsitsipas will face Pablo Carreño Busta in the next round

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated big-serving American John Isner (5-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-1) to move into the 4th round of the French Open and will face 12th seeded Pablo Carreño Busta.

Returning serves faster than 200km/h is hard enough at the best of times.

Now a viral photo has revealed the unusual lengths one of the world’s best tennis players goes to prepare for returning those flying green missile back over the net.

At a French Open training session, world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas was spotted using an unconventional method to prepare for his third-round match-up against big-serving American John Isner.

The Greek superstar got his practice partner to serve from just behind the service line, in an effort to replicate Isner’s lightning-quick serves and sharpen up his reflexes.

The 208cm Isner is renowned for his fast and powerful serve.

New York Times tennis reporter Christopher Clarey tweeted the photo and wrote: “How did Tsitsipas prepare to return Isner’s monster serve tonight? Had his practice partner serve from close to the service box.”

Je viens de me poser une question existentielle (et totalement gratuite) : vous pensez que les joueuses qui doivent affronter Sara Errani se préparent comment ? Un sparring-partner à genoux ? Aux yeux bandés ? Dos au filet ? https://t.co/ce3IGbijAJ — Jeu, Set et Maths (@JeuSetMaths) June 4, 2021

source news.com.au

photo credit Twitter accounts of Jeu, Set et Maths and Christopher Clarey